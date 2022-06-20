Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his sorrow at the deaths of 17 people due to lightning and thunderstorms and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for each victim's family. He also urged people to be extra vigilant in poor weather and to follow the Disaster Management Department's recommendations for avoiding thunderstorms.

Taking to the Twitter the Chief Minister said, "6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger due to thunderstorm and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased."

View Full Image Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 4 lakh for each victim's family.

"There is an appeal to the people to take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time to prevent thunderstorms. Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon had progressed farther into portions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Thunderstorms with scattered heavy showers are expected to continue in North, Central, and East India for the next two to three days.

On Saturday, IMD in its bulletin predicted rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next few days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.

(With ANI inputs)