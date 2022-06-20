Bihar news: 17 killed due to lightning, thunderstorm1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 07:16 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the family members of each of the victims.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his sorrow at the deaths of 17 people due to lightning and thunderstorms and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for each victim's family. He also urged people to be extra vigilant in poor weather and to follow the Disaster Management Department's recommendations for avoiding thunderstorms.