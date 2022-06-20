Bihar news: 17 killed due to lightning, thunderstorm

Taking to the Twitter the Chief Minister said, "6 people died in Bhagalpur, 3 in Vaishali, 2 in Khagaria, 1 in Katihar, 1 in Saharsa, 1 in Madhepura, 2 in Banka and 1 in Munger due to thunderstorm and lightning. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased."