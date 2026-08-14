Bihar news: 4 die of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside a well in Gaya Ji

Four people died in Bihar's Gaya Ji district on Friday, allegedly of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while repairing a motor inside a well. The victims included a man and his son, officials said.

The incident occurred at Garh Karmauni village in the Dobhi police station area of the district. SSP Sushil Kumar told news agency PTI all four died after reportedly inhaling toxic gas inside the well.

The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary.

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Bihar CM condoles incident; ex gratia announced Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident and directed the concerned officials to provide an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In an X post, Choudhary said, “The news of the death of four people due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Karamauni village of Dobhi block in Gaya is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members in this irreparable loss.”

“May God grant place to the departed souls at His sacred feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken families to bear this unbearable sorrow,” he added.

He also announced an ex gratia for the next of kin, and said, “Instructions have been issued to immediately provide a solatium of ₹4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and to extend all possible assistance to the affected families. The government stands in full empathy with the affected families during this difficult time.”

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Two asphyxiated to death in Mizoram's Champhai In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, two people were asphyxiated to death, and another was hospitalised after entering a water tank in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The incident took place in Tlangsam village, about 5 km from Champhai town, when daily wagers Vanlalpeka and Vannunmawia were hired to dismantle an old, six-foot-deep water tank that had remained sealed for several years.

Vanlalpeka first entered the tank but collapsed soon after going inside, the officer said.

Around this time, a PTI report said, two of their friends, Baggio Lalhmingthanga and Ramengmawia, who were planning to work nearby, came to check on them.

When Vannunmawia and Ramengmawia entered the tank to rescue Vanlalpeka, they also lost consciousness and collapsed, the officer said. Lalhmingthanga raised an alarm before entering the tank to rescue others, prompting neighbours to intervene.

Eventually, all four men were pulled out of the water tank by local volunteers and rushed to a nearby hospital.

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However, Vanlalpeka (39) of Tlangsam, and Ramengmawia (33), a resident of nearby Chalrang village, died on the way to the hospital, the police officer said.

Lalhmingthanga was discharged after receiving first aid, while Vannunmawia is currently receiving oxygen support at the village sub-centre after complaining of breathing problems, he said.

Preliminary findings suggested the victims died of asphyxiation or suffocation due to a lack of oxygen, he said.