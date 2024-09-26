Bihar news: 43 people, including 37 kids, drown during holy dip to mark Jivitputrika festival

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the deaths and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar government on Thursday said at least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival.

The drowning deaths were reported from 15 districts of the state during the festival on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad Temple claims 7 lives; 9 injured

The incidents occurred in East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts of the state.

On the occasion of the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children and take holy dips.

“A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The process of providing the ex gratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the government said.

Also Read | Bihar: Public loots fish after Nitish Kumar leaves event: ‘Didn’t meet CM, but…’

In Aurangabad district¸ eight minors, including seven girls, drowned while taking a bath in ponds in two different villages during the festival.

Eight people drowned in two separate ponds in Kushaha village in Madanpur block and Itahat village in Barun block.

“The incidents took place when the victims along with their family members went to the ponds to take a holy bath on the occasion of 'Jivitputrika' festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children,” Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri told PTI.

“Officials concerned immediately reached the spots and retrieved them from the ponds and took them to the nearest hospitals, where doctors declared them dead,” he said.

Officials of the district administration and police are further examining the matter.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBihar news: 43 people, including 37 kids, drown during holy dip to mark Jivitputrika festival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.