Bihar news: Assailants shot dead undertrial ‘Chote Sarkar’ in Danapur court | Watch

Assailants shot dead an undertrial prisoner brought by police to Patna's Danapur court today. Two accused arrested

(Screen grab from video) Bihar police arrests one of the assailantsPremium
(Screen grab from video) Bihar police arrests one of the assailants

Bihar news: On Friday, assailants shot dead an undertrial prisoner Abhishek Kumar also known as Chote Sarkar in Danapur Court in Patna. The Bihar Police has arrested the two assailants who shot at the under trial prisoner. 

Two accused have been arrested. 

Patna City SP Rajesh Kumar said, “Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was attacked by two people who shot at him in Danapur court. Further investigation is underway. Abhishek Kumar passed away in the attack. Two accused taken into custody."

According to reports, several cases were registered against Abhishek Kumar. However, the intention for the murder has not been clarified. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Varanasi rally cancelled

The Janata Dal (United) has claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's December 24 public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rohaniya Assembly constituency was cancelled after the local authorities refused to grant permission for it. Rohaniya Assembly segment is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Thursday told PTI that Kumar's rally had to be cancelled as the Jagatpur Inter College administration in Varanasi's Rohaniya, where the event was to be held, refused to grant permission for it "because of the pressure by the local administration and the state government".

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the incidences and said Janata Dal (United) cancelled Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rally in Uttar Pradesh after realising that the event would be a “flop show", rejecting the charge that the Yogi Adityanath government denied permission for it.

"They cancelled the rally on their own realising that it is going to be a flop show with low participation of people. It's because that area is a stronghold of the Apna Dal and the BJP," former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi told PTI at Parliament Complex.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 03:53 PM IST
