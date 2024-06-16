Boat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Ganga River in Bihar’s Barh, 6 missing

A boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Barh on Sunday. The boat was reportedly carrying 17 devotees from Umanath Ghat to Diara. No casualty has been reported so far. However, six people have gone missing, an official said. The search operation is on.

"A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here... The search operation is on..." Barh Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Barh SDM Shubham Kumar says, "A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, 6 are… pic.twitter.com/Hcd4B5Cl1z — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

Kumar said the incident took place at around 9.15 am near Umanath ganga ghat when the boat carrying 17 people, mostly belonging to a family, overturned midway.

"The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the Ganga river. While 11 people have been rescued so far…some of them managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, six are still missing," Shubham Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

On receiving the information, officials of the district administration and police personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals to trace the whereabouts of the missing occupants of the ill-fated boat.

“The search operation is on to trace the six missing persons,” the official said. "We are also engaging personnel of the state disaster relief force. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the missing persons," the SDM added.

Ganga Dussehra today A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra' on Sunday. The festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi, where people from all over the country come to seek blessings.

Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.