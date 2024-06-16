Boat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Ganga River in Bihar’s Barh, 6 missing

Bihar news, Ganga Dussehra: An official said there were 17 people on the boat that capsized in the Ganga river on Sunday. Out of 17, as many as 11 are safe and 6 other have gone missing, he said.

Livemint
Updated02:05 PM IST
A boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Barh
A boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Barh(REUTERS [Representative image])

A boat capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Barh on Sunday. The boat was reportedly carrying 17 devotees from Umanath Ghat to Diara. No casualty has been reported so far. However, six people have gone missing, an official said. The search operation is on.

"A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here... The search operation is on..." Barh Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Kumar said the incident took place at around 9.15 am near Umanath ganga ghat when the boat carrying 17 people, mostly belonging to a family, overturned midway. 

"The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the Ganga river. While 11 people have been rescued so far…some of them managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, six are still missing," Shubham Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

On receiving the information, officials of the district administration and police personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals to trace the whereabouts of the missing occupants of the ill-fated boat.

“The search operation is on to trace the six missing persons,” the official said. "We are also engaging personnel of the state disaster relief force. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the missing persons," the SDM added.

Ganga Dussehra today

A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra' on Sunday. The festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi, where people from all over the country come to seek blessings.

Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaBoat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Ganga River in Bihar’s Barh, 6 missing

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,303.00-503.00
    Chennai
    73,663.00-143.00
    Delhi
    74,166.00431.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L3.02
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue