Bihar BJP on Wednesday expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha elections against the NDA's official candidate as an independent candidate. Earlier, he announced his decision to contest from Karakat constituency as an independent candidate.

“It's obvious that if someone contests an election against the party, such actions are taken at the party's level," Bihar Deputy CM and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary told media today.

Rashtriya Lok Morchahead and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is the NDA candidate for the south Bihar seat. Singh had decided to contest after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

The BJP had announced Pawan Singh as its candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency. However, a day later, Pawan Singh dropped out citing personal reasons

Earlier, his mother, Pratima Devi, withdrew her candidature from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat. The Election Commission confirmed Pratima Devi's withdrawal, who had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on May 14.

Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee drew criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union Minister RK Singh, seeking re-election from the neighbouring Arrah Lok Sabha seat.

Though Pawan Singh is believed to be a member of the BJP still, party sources remained silent on the matter. The singer-turned-politician had reportedly sought a ticket from RJD before contesting independently.

“There will only be development. There won't be any noise. We will give Karakat a new dawn," the Bhojpuri singer had earlier written on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout, with 54.06 per cent participation in the polling during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

Pawan Singh, popular as ‘Power Star’ among the Bhojpuri masses, had made the polls in the Karakat parliamentary seat a triangular contest. Polling is scheduled to be held on June 1 in the constituency, in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Pawan Singh is the nephew of folk singer Ajit Singh. Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri songs have triggered controversies for their racy lyrics. His 2008 album Lollipop Lagelu catapulted him to fame, winning the attention of even the non-Bhojpuri-speaking world.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!