Bihar news: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh expelled from BJP for contesting against NDA candidate
Bihar BJP expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha elections independently against NDA candidate. Singh declined BJP ticket from Asansol, decided to contest from Karakat. His mother withdrew candidature from the same seat.
Bihar BJP on Wednesday expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting Lok Sabha elections against the NDA's official candidate as an independent candidate. Earlier, he announced his decision to contest from Karakat constituency as an independent candidate.