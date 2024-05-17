Bihar news: School in Patna has been set on fire by angry crowd after student's body found on premises.

An angry crowd has set a school on fire after the body of a three-year old student was allegedly found inside a tank in Patna's school premises in Bihar. The incident took place in the Ramjichak area near Digha police station, said police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patna SP Chandra Prakash stated that police will investigate it as a “murder case" because the incident shows criminal intent. Currently, the probe is underway.

“...In the CCTV we saw that the child was entering the school but at no point, he can be seen leaving the school premises... We will investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body and it shows criminal intent. We have detained three persons, inquiry is on…," Prakash told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cop informed that the three-year old had gone to school where he used to take tuition after school hours and when he failed to return home by evening, family members started looking for him. His body was retrieved from inside a tank in the school premises at 3 am today.

Following this, locals blocked the road and set fire to the school. Immediately, fire tenders that rushed to the site managed to douse the blaze.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

