Bihar News: Fire breaks out on Patna fast passenger train parked at Sasaram railway station, entire coach gutted

Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train caught fire on Monday morning while it was parked on platform number 6 of Bihar's Sasaram railway station, Times Now reported. Preliminary investigation indicated that short circuit in a coach was likely the cause. The situation was brought under control as fire tenders promptly rushed to the site and doused the flames.

AC coach of Rajdhani express catches fire This comes a day after a fire broke out on Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express. B-1 coach of Train No 12431 was gutted in the early hours of 17 May. Flames engulfed the AC coach of the Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, railway officials informed PTI.

West Central Railway of Kota Division said, “A fire was reported in B-1 coach (near SLR end) of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) at Km 729/02 (Loco) & 728/14-16 (SLR) in Down direction. All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded. No injury or casualty to any passenger or railway staff. OHE supply was cut immediately.”

Also Read | NTSB urges airlines to train their pilots to deal with smoke in the cockpit

“The affected B-1 coach was detached from the rake. Railway employees and officers rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations. Train No. 12955 was held at Mahidpur Road (MEP). The section will be cleared shortly. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” the authorities added.

The blaze reportedly broke out at 5:15 am in the train coach which was carrying 68 passengers, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said. Emergency measures were promptly taken and the affected coach Kota division of the railways was detached from the rake to prevent further spread of fire. Furthermore, overhead electric supply (OHE) was immediately switched off.

“All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries,” PTI quoted Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara as saying. Arrangements were made to accommodate passengers in other coaches for the remaining journey up to Kota. An additional coach was attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.

This fire incident disrupted the movement of several trains that were scheduled to operate on the Mumbai-Delhi route, according to officials.

As a part of relief and repair efforts, a van carrying railway personnels with equipment for repair of overhead electric line repair and other parts, rushed to the site where fire broke out. However, the vehicle, on its way to Alot, overturned after the driver lost balance when a cow suddenly strayed into the middle of the road. Five individuals sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital from Shyamnagar in Ratlam and were subsequently referred to Kota in Rajasthan.