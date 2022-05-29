In this Bihar news, a foetus was found to be developing within the stomach of a 40-day-old newborn, which is an uncommon medical oddity. A 40-day-old newborn was recently brought to Motihari's Rahmania Medical Center for treatment. The infant was inflated near his tummy, according to the doctor. The newborn baby was unable to urinate correctly due to the bloating. The doctor examined the newborn baby to determine the cause of the bloating.

