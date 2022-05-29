Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar news: Foetus found inside newborn baby’s stomach in Bihar

In this Bihar news, a foetus was found to be growing within the stomach of a 40-day-old infant in Motihari, Bihar, which is an unusual medical occurrence. Representative image: AP Photo/Martha Irvine
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In this Bihar news, a foetus was found to be developing within the stomach of a 40-day-old newborn, which is an uncommon medical oddity.

In this Bihar news, a foetus was found to be developing within the stomach of a 40-day-old newborn, which is an uncommon medical oddity. A 40-day-old newborn was recently brought to Motihari's Rahmania Medical Center for treatment. The infant was inflated near his tummy, according to the doctor. The newborn baby was unable to urinate correctly due to the bloating. The doctor examined the newborn baby to determine the cause of the bloating.

Dr Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center in Bihar recommended a CT scan for the patient to determine the cause of stomach bloating and urine stoppage. However, the child's test findings stunned everyone when physicians discovered that another foetus had formed within his tummy.

Dr Tabrez Aziz told ANI that this rare occurrence in newborn baby is known as 'Foetus in Fetu,' or the presence of a foetus in the child's stomach in medical terms. According to him, this is a rare instance that occurs in only one out of every five lakh people.

Dr Aziz said, "A rare medical anomaly has come to light where a foetus was seen developing inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. It is called foetus in fetu. The infant has undergone surgery, condition stable."

Dr. Aziz stated that the newborn baby, who witnessed nature's unique magic, is now perfectly fine following surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.

(With ANI inputs)

