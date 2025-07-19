Bihar news: Health department retired official Dr Tapeshwar shot in Gaya

Amid spike in violent crimes in Bihar in the past few days, another shocking incident has occurred in Gaya district.

State Health Department’s retired official Dr Tapeshwar Prasad was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants on Saturday morning.

The crime took place while Dr Prasad was returning from his agricultural field when three men riding an Apache motorcycle arrived and opened fire on him.

According to initial reports, Dr Prasad sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. After receiving emergency treatment at a local facility, he was referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya for further treatment.

His condition is said to be critical.

Dr Prasad’sson told news agency ANI: "Today at around 8 AM, when he was returning from his fields, three unidentified people on a bike stopped him and fired a shot, which left him injured. Currently, he is critical."

Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a well-known figure in the region, also owns a private hospital in Sherghati.

According to ANI report, authorities suspect that the attack may be linked to an ongoing personal dispute, as he was reportedly at odds with certain individuals for some time.

The police have launched a probeinto the matter.

High-profile killings in recent days The statehas witnessed several high-profile killings, including Chandan Mishra and Gopal Khemka murders, in the recent days.

Chandan Mishra, a known criminal, was shot dead in Patna’s Paras Hospital by five armed assailants.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment.

The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

The Bihar Police said on Saturday they have detained three people from New Town in Kolkata for questioning in the Chandan Mishra killing case.

Gopal Khemka, a businessman, was shot dead outside his home in Patna earlier this month. He had previously requested police protection for his family.