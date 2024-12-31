Bihar's Kishanganj district has directed private schools to teach the Urdu language to students who are interested in learning it. District Education Officer (DEO) Nasir Hussain issued the order on December 31.

In his order, the DEO said that schools recognised by the CBSE board should ensure the necessary arrangements for willing students to study Urdu.

The order said, as quoted by ANI, “All the private schools in Kishanganj district, recognised by CBSE Board, are requested to ensure the necessary arrangements for the study of Urdu to willing students and provide the relevant compliance report to Bihar Education Project Office, Kishanganj.”

CBSE vs MANUU: On September 18, Clarion India reported that the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) raised concerns over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to prohibit students from writing board exams in languages other than Hindi and English.

The CBSE move created significant difficulties for three of MANUU’s model schools, particularly those in Nuh (Haryana) and Darbhanga (Bihar), where the medium of instruction is Urdu.

Although these schools previously allowed students to choose their preferred language while filling out the admission forms, CBSE's governing body decided in June that any exam written in languages other than Hindi or English would not be marked unless prior approval was obtained.

Established in 2010, MANUU's three schools have been offering Urdu as the primary medium of instruction. For the past three years, students in these schools have continued writing their answers in Urdu, but after the CBSE board's decision, they are no longer allowed to submit answers in Urdu.

“Our students are finding it difficult to understand the questions in Hindi and English. We have repeatedly informed the CBSE of this issue, but nothing has been done to resolve it,” Clarion India quoted a school official as saying.

CBSE's stance Meanwhile, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanim Bhardwaj refused to recognise MANUU’s model schools as Urdu-medium institutions.

“Only schools in Delhi are classified as Urdu medium and receive question papers in Urdu, as per their request,” The Telegraph quoted him as saying.