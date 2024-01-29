Bihar news: Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before ED for questioning in land-for-jobs scam case
The alleged land-for-jobs scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Patna for questioning in connection with probe into land-for-jobs scam. Supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gathered outside the office of the ED to oppose Lalu Yadav's questioning.