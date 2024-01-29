Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Patna for questioning in connection with probe into land-for-jobs scam. Supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gathered outside the office of the ED to oppose Lalu Yadav's questioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rouse Avenue court had on Saturday issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and other accused in the Land for Job money laundering case.

Apart from Lalu Prasad Yadav, ED has named Bihar's ex-Chief Minister and wife to Lalau Yadav Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which on Sunday became returned to Bihar Government after Nitish Kumar switched sides, claimed that corruption was deep set in the RJD.

"...The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them... I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years," Bihar BJP unit chief and now state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary said.

Bihar land-for-Jobs Scam Case The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

According to the ED PMLA investigation conducted so far, several pieces of land at prominent locations in Patna and other areas were illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Minister. The current market value of these land parcels is more than ₹200 crore.

An ED investigation has found that four parcels of land acquired by the family of Lalu Yadav for just ₹7.5 lakhs from poor Group-D applicants were sold to Syed Abu Dojana, ex-RJD MLA, by Rabri Devi with huge gains of ₹3.5 crore in a collusive deal.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

