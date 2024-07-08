Bihar: Lightning strikes claim 12 lives, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh

Twelve more deaths reported in Bihar due to lightning strikes, bringing total casualties to over 40 in 10 days. Bihar expected to receive heavy rainfall from 9th to 11th July as per IMD forecast.

Livemint
First Published8 Jul 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Twelve more people have been killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of Bihar. (Pic for representation)
Twelve more people have been killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of Bihar. (Pic for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Twelve additional fatalities have been reported due to lightning strikes across seven districts of Bihar.

“In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died due to lightning strikes in Bihar, ex-gratia of 4 lakhs each to be given to families of the deceased persons,” said the official release by the Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read: Weather update: Schools shut in Goa on IMD red alert for rains; orange alert in Karnataka, 10 other states

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths of the 12 people and announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

These latest casualties bring the total number of deaths from lightning strikes in various Bihar districts to over 40 in the past 10 days, PTI reported.

Also Read: 10 killed in lightning in Bihar, four children drown in rainwater pond in UP

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall from the 9th to the 11th of July.

The weather department forecast “heavy rainfall” in Bihar and Odisha on July 8, in Arunachal Pradesh on July 11, and in Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and July 11. Heavy showers have also been predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until July 11.

Also Read: Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts ’very heavy’ rainfall over Uttarakhand, parts of West Bengal & Bihar | Check full forecast

According to the weather bulletin issued on July 7, several regions in India are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the coming days. From July 9 to July 11, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive significant rainfall. Gujarat Region is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on July 9, while Kerala & Mahe can expect it on July 8.

Telangana is anticipated to have heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, with Coastal Karnataka following on July 9. North Interior Karnataka is expected to see heavy rainfall until July 10, and South Interior Karnataka from July 8 to July 10. These forecasts indicate varied and potentially impactful weather conditions across different parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 01:56 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBihar: Lightning strikes claim 12 lives, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.75
01:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2 (-1.14%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.05
01:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1.1 (-0.64%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.55
01:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
6.35 (2.2%)

Bharat Electronics

332.80
01:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.72%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

476.00
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
39.4 (9.02%)

Metro Brands

1,298.75
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
83.8 (6.9%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

201.15
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.85 (6.82%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,085.60
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
68.45 (6.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue