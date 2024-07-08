Twelve more deaths reported in Bihar due to lightning strikes, bringing total casualties to over 40 in 10 days. Bihar expected to receive heavy rainfall from 9th to 11th July as per IMD forecast.

“In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died due to lightning strikes in Bihar, ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each to be given to families of the deceased persons," said the official release by the Chief Minister's Office.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths of the 12 people and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

These latest casualties bring the total number of deaths from lightning strikes in various Bihar districts to over 40 in the past 10 days, PTI reported.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall from the 9th to the 11th of July.

The weather department forecast “heavy rainfall" in Bihar and Odisha on July 8, in Arunachal Pradesh on July 11, and in Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and July 11. Heavy showers have also been predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until July 11.

According to the weather bulletin issued on July 7, several regions in India are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall over the coming days. From July 9 to July 11, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive significant rainfall. Gujarat Region is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on July 9, while Kerala & Mahe can expect it on July 8.

Telangana is anticipated to have heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, with Coastal Karnataka following on July 9. North Interior Karnataka is expected to see heavy rainfall until July 10, and South Interior Karnataka from July 8 to July 10. These forecasts indicate varied and potentially impactful weather conditions across different parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

