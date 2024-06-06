Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Major fire breaks out in Patna-Jharkhand passenger train coaches – VIDEO

Major fire breaks out in Patna-Jharkhand passenger train coaches – VIDEO

Livemint

  • Major fire breaks out in Patna-Jharkhand passenger train coaches

Major fire breaks out in Patna-Jharkhand passenger train coaches.

A major fire erupted on Thursday in a few coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train in Bihar. A video shared by news agency ANI showed billows of smoke coming out of the coaches.

Efforts are underway to douse off the fire.

More details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Nagar's Eye7 Chaudhary eye centre; 16 fire tenders at spot, no casualties reported

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.