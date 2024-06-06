Major fire breaks out in Patna-Jharkhand passenger train coaches – VIDEO

A major fire erupted on Thursday in a few coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train in Bihar. A video shared by news agency ANI showed billows of smoke coming out of the coaches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Efforts are underway to douse off the fire.

More details are awaited.

