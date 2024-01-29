Bihar news: Nitish Kumar to expand cabinet, may announce ministers' portfolios soon
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his cabinet soon with new ministers. The chief minister chaired a meeting of his new cabinet today to distribute portfolios and allies remained tight-lipped.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to expand his cabinet soon with new ministers. The cabinet secretariat is expected to issue a notification about portfolio distribution on Monday evening, news agency PTI reported.
