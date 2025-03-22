Bihar news: Over 900 liquor bottles ‘hidden’ in school van in Banka — VIDEO

Bihar police found 929 bottles of liquor hidden under seats and the roof, the report added.

Akriti Anand, Swastika Das Sharma
Updated22 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Liquor seized in Bihar

A large quantity of foreign liquor was recovered from a school van, news agency IANS reported on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, March 21.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the yellow Maximo mini van, but the driver fled, abandoning the vehicle.

Upon searching, police found 929 bottles of liquor hidden under seats and the roof, the report added.

Watch the video here:

A case has been registered against the van owner and driver.

Meanwhile, an unverified account of Banka police posted on X, “During patrolling on 21.03.2025, a total of 319.125 liters of foreign liquor was seized from 01 school van and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and further action is being taken.”

Further updates on the case are awaited.

Bihar's liquor issue

Ahead of the assembly elections, there has been an ongoing debate about liquor ban in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier this month said he would revise the existing law and reinstate pre-2016 provisions if the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) forms the next government, IANS reported.

Making the election promise, Yadav said that toddy would be excluded from the liquor ban.

However, the RJD leader did not provide clarity on removing the liquor ban as a whole.

“If elected, toddy (fermented palm sap) will be excluded from the liquor ban as it is a source of livelihood for a large number of people in Bihar,” IANS quoted him as saying.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST
