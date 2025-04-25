Bihar news: Patna civil court receives bomb threat via email

Patna civil courton Friday morning received a bomb threat via email, threatening to blow up the court premises, said Patna Police.

Advertisement

Upon being informed, the security forces evacuated people from the court premises.

Checking was conducted and bomb squad and ATS were called at the spot.

However, the email appeared to be a hoax and efforts were underway to track the sender, said Patna’s Additional SP Diksha Kumari, who led the police team to the site.

Diksha Kumari said: “Patna Civil Court received a threat mail in the morning, it was written in the mail that a bomb has been kept in the court. Court Security was at the spot, people were evacuated from the court. Checking has been conducted. Dog squad, bomb squad and ATS are also at the spot.”

“Investigation is underway. Most likely it was a hoax mail,” the Patna ASP said.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO

Read More

Maharashtra news: Bomb threat at Nagpur bench of HC Tension gripped the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday after an email threatened that explosives were planted on the premises, though it turned out to be a hoax, officials said. Advertisement

Nothing was found during a search of the premises, they said.

"An email was received by the username 'madras.tigers@outlook.com'. It contained a code language referencing historical figures and cryptic terms, but the subject line said 'RDX IEDs placed in Bombay High Court Nagpur bench premises - Evacuate by 3 pm'," an official of Sadar police station said.

Also Read | Red Fort and Jama Masjid in Delhi receive bomb threat call

"Security teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search of the premises, but did not find any explosive material. The threat was declared a hoax," he said.

A non-cognisable offence has been registered and efforts are on to trace the sender of the email through the IP address, the officials said.