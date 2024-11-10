Bihar news: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga

  • Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said Modi will be in Darbhanga on Wednesday when ‘bhumi pujan’ for the super-specialty project will also take place in the presence of a host of other dignitaries

Published10 Nov 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 13 (Wednesday) to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS hospital in Darbhanga district.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday PM Modi will be in Darbhanga on Wednesday when 'bhumi pujan' for the super-specialty project will also take place in the presence of a host of other dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Notably, the north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"The project, which involves a cost of 1,700 crore, will be of immense benefit to north Bihar and adjoining areas. AIIMS, Darbhanga is a proof that the NDA, which rules the Centre as well as the state, works for the development of all areas and cares for the most needy sections of society," Pandey added.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that now he would stay permanently with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a public meeting in favour of NDA nominee, Vishal Prashant of BJP for the Tarari assembly byelection, Kumar said: "I have said it earlier also…I am once again saying that we (BJP-JDU) were together earlier. I made a mistake twice in the past by joining hands with the RJD…., I went 'idhar udhar' twice in the past…But now, I have again come to the NDA. I will remain permanently with the NDA".

He also said: "We have been working for the development of Bihar since 2005. Several infrastructural and development works have been done in Bihar after 2005…..and it will continue further under the NDA rule"

Kumar accused RJD of trying to "polarise" votes on "communal lines" in the upcoming bypolls in the state.

"They (RJD) always try to create a divide on communal lines. When RJD was in power in Bihar, the state witnessed several communal clashes. But, now the situation is totally different when the NDA is in power. I am sure that people will give a befitting reply to the INDIA bloc in the coming bypolls in the state", he said.

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 05:52 PM IST
