Bihar news: Stampede-like situation at Patna’s ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami festivities. Details here

A stampede-like situation occurred in Patna, the capital of Bihar, during the Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple, ANI reported.

Livemint
Updated27 Aug 2024, 06:58 AM IST
Bihar news: Large number of devotees gathered at Patna's ISKCON temple on Janmashtami following which a stampede-like situation occurred at the time of entry to the temple.
Bihar news: Large number of devotees gathered at Patna’s ISKCON temple on Janmashtami following which a stampede-like situation occurred at the time of entry to the temple.(PTI)

During Janmashtami celebration, a stampede-like situation occurred in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Monday. The incident took place at ISKCON Temple, ANI reported. However, no injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra.

“The situation is orderly. For half an hour, a huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON Temple on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. When the crowd increased, the number of security forces also increased," ANI quoted SSP Rajeev Mishra as saying.

 

Also Read | Long weekend alert! Bank holidays and Janmashtami 2024 celebrations

He added, "All senior officers are present on the spot. The programme is going on in a very orderly manner. So far, no injuries have been reported.”

On the occasion of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, which was celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country on August 26, devotees flocked to temples to seek Lord Krishna's blessings.

From locals to political leaders and Olympic champions, people from all walks of life visited temples to offer prayers to observe Krishna Janmashtami.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for commuters today

Dignitaries who visited temples on Monday included Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma  and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Shree Mathuradheesh Ji Temple in Kota. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited Sandipani Ashram on the auspicious occasion.

Also Read | Janmashtami: Anand Mahindra’s ‘3Cs’ mantras for success inspired by Dahi Handi

Indian shooter and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker attended the Janmashtami festivities at Dwarka and said, “I am happy that such a programme has been organised.  I believe that we should learn a lot from the idols that we have like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and implement it in our lives.”

Union Minister Annapurna Devi, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Kamaljeet Sehrawat attended the Janmashtami festivities at Dwarka.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 06:58 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBihar news: Stampede-like situation at Patna’s ISKCON Temple during Janmashtami festivities. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.000.00
      Chennai
      73,352.000.00
      Delhi
      72,781.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue