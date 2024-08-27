During Janmashtami celebration, a stampede-like situation occurred in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Monday. The incident took place at ISKCON Temple, ANI reported. However, no injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra.

“The situation is orderly. For half an hour, a huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON Temple on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. When the crowd increased, the number of security forces also increased," ANI quoted SSP Rajeev Mishra as saying.

Also Read | Long weekend alert! Bank holidays and Janmashtami 2024 celebrations

He added, "All senior officers are present on the spot. The programme is going on in a very orderly manner. So far, no injuries have been reported.”

On the occasion of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary, which was celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country on August 26, devotees flocked to temples to seek Lord Krishna's blessings.

From locals to political leaders and Olympic champions, people from all walks of life visited temples to offer prayers to observe Krishna Janmashtami.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2024: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory for commuters today

Dignitaries who visited temples on Monday included Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Shree Mathuradheesh Ji Temple in Kota. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited Sandipani Ashram on the auspicious occasion.

Indian shooter and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker attended the Janmashtami festivities at Dwarka and said, “I am happy that such a programme has been organised. I believe that we should learn a lot from the idols that we have like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and implement it in our lives.”

Union Minister Annapurna Devi, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Kamaljeet Sehrawat attended the Janmashtami festivities at Dwarka.