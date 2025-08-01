Bihar news: Stone-pelting occurs during religious procession in Muzaffarpur, policemen & residents injured

Muzaffarpur: Several policemen, including the station house officer (SHO) of Rajepur police station, and a number of local residents were injured in a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place during the Mahaviri flag procession in Meenapur village under the jurisdiction of Rajepur police station on Thursday evening.

Talking to reporters, Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar said, "The incident took place when some troublemakers threw stones from rooftops at a procession, where a team of police officials was also present."

"Several policemen, including the SHO, and five to six local residents were injured. The injured were admitted to the nearest government hospital, and their condition is reported to be out of danger," he added.

Additional forces were deployed in the area, and the situation was brought under control, he said.