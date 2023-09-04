A school teacher in Bihar's Khagaria district was suspended after he made remarks against the deputy chief secretary of the Department of Education in Bihar KK Pathak. The school teacher was angry over the cancellation of leave on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and in a video widely shared on social media can be seen making comments against the senior officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video which was shared by ‘Bihar Shikshak Manch’ on Twitter, the sister of a school teacher named Sunil Kumar can be seen tying Rakhi on his hand, while he kept venting out his frustration against the Education Department of Bihar. As per the Twitter caption, after the leave was canceled, Sunil Kumar's sister reached Mathurapur school in Khagaria from Bhagalpur and celebrated the festival with her brother.

Here is the video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the reports, the video was released on 31 August and did rounds on social media. The suspended school teacher also made remarks about other issues faced by teachers in Bihar like the cancellation of defense bonds. After the video went viral on social media, the education department took cognizance of the video and suspended the teacher.

The Executive officer of the city council Khagadia Ranveer Kumar informed that the teacher was placed under immediate suspension after the orders from the Department of Education.

Teacher's Association demands withdrawal of suspension The Teacher's Association in Bihar has condemned the suspension and threatened to agitate against the Education department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the news platform Aaj Tak, Manish Kumar Singh, the State Vice President of Bihar Teachers Association said that the Association doesn't support the remarks made by Sunil Kumar, but the move to suspend the teacher was wrong. He demanded the withdrawal of the suspension and said the Association would convene to decide the future course of action.