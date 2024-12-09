Upset with his academic performance, a class 10 student allegedly died by suicide in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday. According to the police, he allegedly shot himself with his father's licenced revolver at his residence in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Somil Raj (14), son of Rajeev Kumar Singh.

Somil's family members have claimed that he was not happy with marks obtained in half-yearly examinations, a senior officer said.

According to police, the boy took the extreme step at his residence in the Anand Vihar Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kahalgaon Police Station.

Talking to reporters, Kahalgaon Police Station SHO Dev Guru said, "Immediately after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for the post-mortem examination. The revolver and the deceased's mobile phone were seized. Investigation is underway."

Prima facie it appears that he died by suicide after shooting himself, the police said.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that before taking the extreme step, the minor sent messages to his friends stating that he was ending his life.

Somil's family members informed the police that he was not happy with the marks he secured in his half-yearly school examination. "In three subjects, he secured less than 50 per cent marks," the SHO said.

Investigation into Somil's alleged suicide is on.

