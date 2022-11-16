Bihar: Gadkari inaugurates two highways that reduces Delhi-Patna travel time by '10 hours'2 min read . 10:22 PM IST
- The 92-km-long 4-lane highway connects south Bihar with the national capital Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated a highway that is slated to reduce travel time between Delhi to Bihar by at least 10-15 hours.
The 92-km-long 4-lane highway connects south Bihar with the national capital Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.
According to official data, the National Highway 922 (NH922) starts on NH-22 near Patna and passes through Ara, Bhojpur before stopping near Buxar in the Bihar.
The Koilwar-Bhojpur-Buxar highway, is further slated to connect the Bihar's capital city Patna via an elevated road, bringing closer Lucknow and Patna- the state capitals of the two most populated states of the country- Bihar and Uttra Pradesh.
Gadkari on Monday inaugurated two National Highway projects worth ₹3,390 crore in Buxar. Gadkari said with 44 km 4-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1662 crore and 48 km 4-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1728 crore connectivity with Purvanchal Expressway will be easy.
“This will make it easy to reach Delhi from Bihar via Lucknow. The time taken to reach Delhi will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours" Gadakri added.
The inauguration of the roads took place in the presence of Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and officials.
The Minister said this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara. Agricultural produce will have easy access to the new market. He said with the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient.
37 underpasses will facilitate the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. Transport of light and heavy vehicles will be facilitated by 5 major bridges and 13 minor bridges, he added.
Reports have further stated the NHAI has already invited bids for construction of Buxar Spur connectivity, which will be a 4-lane road between the Buxar end of this highway and Haidaria of the Purvanchal Expressway.
