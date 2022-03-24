Bihar: Over 100 school kids fall ill with diarrhoea, food poisoning; probe on

When asked, students said poor boarding facilities should be blamed for their health issues. They complained that the food served to them was awful and there was no cleanliness at the facilities where they were staying. “The food we were being given was awful. The water container looks dirty and maintenance staff spray disinfectants late in the night, making it difficult for us to sleep. All these factors have contributed to our illness," said Shivani Kumari, a student from Madhepura.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}