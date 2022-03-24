Bihar: Over 100 school kids fall ill with diarrhoea, food poisoning; probe on

Bihar: Over 100 school kids fall ill with diarrhoea, food poisoning; probe on2 min read . 08:12 PM IST
The condition of many children deteriorated significantly, following which they were rushed to Bihar's largest state-run hospital PMCH
Over 100 students from across Bihar, who had come to participate in 'Bihar Diwas' in Patna, have fallen ill with diarrhoea and vomiting. This has caused panic within the Bihar administration, which is trying to ascertain the exact cause behind it.
These girls and boys had come to participate in a three-day celebration of Bihar's 110th foundation day on Tuesday. Many of them complained of gastric problems on the morning of their final day of stay.
“Till noon, 156 children had reported complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting. Most, however, recovered after treatment at the Gandhi Maidan where the celebrations are on. The exact cause of their illness would be known only after an inquiry", Patna Civil Surgeon Vibha Singh told PTI.
The condition of many, however, deteriorated significantly, following which they were rushed to Bihar's largest state-run hospital PMCH. Reports say they are out of danger now.
The experts said health issues may have occurred due to some sort of infection. “It appears to be a case of infection. It may not necessarily be food poisoning. Having proper food with dirty hands can also trigger such symptoms," said PMCH superintendent IS Thakur.
When asked, students said poor boarding facilities should be blamed for their health issues. They complained that the food served to them was awful and there was no cleanliness at the facilities where they were staying. “The food we were being given was awful. The water container looks dirty and maintenance staff spray disinfectants late in the night, making it difficult for us to sleep. All these factors have contributed to our illness," said Shivani Kumari, a student from Madhepura.
Many also said toilets were not clean in school buildings where they were staying. The issue was also raised on the floor of the state legislative council by BJP member Sanjay Mayukh. “I was worried to learn about so many children falling ill after being brought here for Bihar Day celebrations. I have demanded an inquiry and action against officials responsible for the poor upkeep," Mayukh said.
With PTI inputs
