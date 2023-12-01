Bihar 'Pakadwa Vivah': Govt school teacher kidnapped, forced to marry kidnapper's daughter in Vaishali
A government school teacher in Bihar was kidnapped from the school and forced to marry the kidnapper's daughter at gunpoint.
Bihar News: A case of forcible marriage has been reported wherein a recently recruit government school teacher was kidnapped from the educational institution in Vaishali and forced to marry kidnapper's daughter at gunpoint. Multiple dailies reported that a case has been lodged against the woman’s father.