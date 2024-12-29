The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims. Meanwhile, the row over the BPSC question paper leak seemed to be heading for an impasse with protesting students on Saturday rejecting the Patna district administration's offer for talks with authorities.
The candidates have been protesting for more than a week seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE), 2024 conducted by the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak.
The protesters have been staging a dharna at Gardani Bagh for several days.
