Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: 19,000 constable posts up for grabs — know dates, how to apply and other details

Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: The Bihar government has officially announced the recruitment of constables for the state police force. More than 19,000 vacancies are available across the state.

The announcement was made by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).

The online application process for the recruitment will begin on March 18 and the last date to apply is April 18, 2025. Candidates willing to apply for the post of constable in the Bihar Police can visit CSBC’s official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Total vacancies According to the official notification, the number of available vacancies for the constable post is 19,888.

For the unreserved (UR) category - 7,935 posts are available, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 1,983 posts, Scheduled Castes (SC) - 3,174 posts, Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 199 posts, Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) - 3,571 posts, Backward Classes (BC) - 2,381 posts (including 53 for Transgender candidates), and Women from Backward Classes (BCW) - 595 posts.

Application Fee The application fee has been fixed at ₹180 for candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, female candidates who are native to Bihar, and transgender candidates.

For all other candidates, the application fee of ₹675 will be charged.

In addition to the application fee, candidates will also be required to pay bank charges as per the guidelines set by the respective banks. These charges will be automatically deducted during the online fee payment process.

Selection process The recruitment process for the selection of constables will consist of three phases:

Phase 1 will involve a written examination. It will consist of 100 objective-type questions, each worth one mark, and will last two hours.

The written exam only serves as a qualifying test for phase 2.

Phase 2 consists of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In this phase, based on the written exam performance, 5 candidates for each vacancy will be shortlisted for the PET.

Phase 3 involves Document Verification. After passing the PET, candidates’ educational qualifications, age, and reservation documents will be verified.

The document verification is expected to take place on the same day as the PET.