Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police. The same can be downloaded from BPSSC's official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Here is how to download the admit card: 

  • On the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in, click on “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police."
  • Enter your login details and submit
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Print it for future reference

As per a recent notification, 14856 candidates qualified to appear for the exam. It will be conducted on the 1st week of June. 

