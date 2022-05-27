Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission releases PET admit card for SI post. How to download1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- As per a recent notification, 14856 candidates qualified to appear for the BPSSC PET exam.
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police. The same can be downloaded from BPSSC's official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.
As per a recent notification, 14856 candidates qualified to appear for the exam. It will be conducted on the 1st week of June.
