Bihar Police to send e-challans via registered post to traffic violators
Bihar Police will send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post, as sending them through SMSes is not working properly due to frequent changes in offenders' mobile phone numbers.
Bihar Police have decided to send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post, said Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic Sudhanshu Kumar, adding that the new system has already been introduced in Patna.
