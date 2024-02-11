Bihar Police to send e-challans via registered post to traffic violators.

Bihar Police have decided to send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post, said Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic Sudhanshu Kumar, adding that the new system has already been introduced in Patna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to PTI, ADG Traffic said, "Sending e-challans to motorists for violating traffic norms through SMSes is not working properly. That is mainly because of frequent changes in the mobile phone numbers of offenders."

"This is the only reason that we have decided to deliver e-challans to traffic violators via registered post. We introduced this system in Patna a few days ago. Now we want to introduce it in all districts. A letter in this regard has already been sent to all district traffic police," he said.

Kumar said the cost of sending e-challans via registered post could be recovered from the offenders. However, at present, the traffic police are bearing the cost.

“We have sought permission from the competent authority for the recovery of the cost of sending challans by registered post from the offenders," Kumar told PTI.

Official data revealed that around 3,000 e-challans/notices are issued daily for traffic violations in Bihar, mostly for over-speeding, signal jumping, not wearing helmets, triple-riding on two-wheelers, talking on the phone while driving, etc. Not even half of the total traffic e-challans issued in the state per day are paid by motorists, the senior officer said.

The latest figures (of Bihar Traffic Police) of February 8, 2024, reveal that a total of 2,989 e-challans (of ₹46.5 lakh) were issued in all 38 districts in the state for different traffic violations. Out of a total of ₹46.5 lakh fine, motorists cleared challans of ₹6.44 lakh only.

"Around Rs. 39.63 lakh amount (fine) of February 8 is pending. Therefore, one can imagine the pendency of payments/fines. This is the reason that we have decided to send penalty notices/e-challans to traffic violators via registered post", the ADG Traffic said as quoted by PTI.

The state capital tops the list of cities where maximum traffic violations take place. Traffic Police issue around 630 to 650 e-challans for different violations in Patna almost every day, the official figure stated.

Other cities where maximum traffic violations take place include Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Begusarai and Saran.

(With PTI inputs)

