Bihar Police use water cannon at RJD march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna over paper leaks, unemployment | Watch

The Bihar Police on Wednesday used water cannon to disperse Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and workers who were carrying out a foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna over issues of paper leaks, unemployment and problems faced by students and youth in the state.

The march was held following RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav's announcement of a protest march to Raj Bhavan over the alleged collapse of the examination system and law and order situation in the state.

RJD march in Patna RJD MP Manoj Jha said students and youth across the country, particularly in Bihar, were angry over recurring paper leaks and unemployment.

"Students and youth across the country, especially in Bihar, are angry. Paper leaks have become a pattern. Young people can no longer bear the burden of unemployment. They do not want rhetoric; they want solutions," Jha told ANI.

RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the party was marching with students and youth to submit a memorandum to the Governor highlighting their concerns, including the issue of paper leaks.

"It is our right, and when the government does not listen, the Governor is the constitutional custodian of the state. Under the senior leadership, we are going with the youth and students of Bihar. We will submit a memorandum to the Governor regarding students' problems, including the paper leak issue," Mehta said.

RJD MP Misa Bharti also raised the issue of police: a police constable firing an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Bihar's Siwan district last month.

"We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the AK-47 was used (against students). The Bihar govt should have been asked by the court who permitted the use of AK-47 in a protest. If the DM gave permission, he should be suspended. This Bihar govt is killing the future of students of Bihar," she said.

Police will use excessive force: Tejashwi Yadav Earlier, on Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed apprehension about "excessive use of force" by the administration during the party's march to Lok Bhavan.

At a press conference, he claimed student leaders were being "rounded up" and "many youths may be prevented from boarding trains" to join the march.

Also Read | Bihar Cop Suspended After Firing AK-47 During Student Protest

"We have learnt that the police has picked up many student leaders in Patna and they might stop youths from boarding trains tomorrow when they are likely to join us in large numbers," he said.

"Our spirits are not down, but we do suspect that tomorrow police may take recourse to excessive use of force like it had done against students in the recent past," the RJD working president said.