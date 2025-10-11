Bihar polls: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh clarifies ‘did not join party to contest polls’, calls himself ‘Sipahi of BJP’

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh clarified that he did not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the assembly elections.

He further termed himself “sipahi (soldier) of the BJP party”.

There was a lot of buzz around Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, a native of Ara in Bhojpur district, entering the poll fray.

Pawan Singh's tweet comes after his wife, Jyoti Singh, met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday. She clarified that the meeting was not related to elections or ticket discussions. Instead, she said her visit was focused on raising awareness about the struggles she has faced, with the hope that no other woman in Bihar has to go through similar hardships.

Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent from the Karakat seat, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

The Karakat seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, on Thursday, Jyoti Singh had expressed her desire to contest from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, citing that her husband has not visited the region since losing the 2024 election from the constituency.

Meanwhile, the BJP's core committee meeting is scheduled for Saturday, where they will finalise candidate selections for the upcoming two-phase Bihar Assembly elections.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed rumours of Union Minister Chirag Paswan being dissatisfied with the seat-sharing arrangement, asserting that the NDA remains united and confident of securing a strong majority to form the next government in Bihar, as reported by ANI.

Earlier, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.