Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan casts vote in Khagaria, call for 'Nitish free Bihar'

The voting for second phase of Bihar election 2020 is underway, and the electoral fate of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, LJP chief Chirag Paswan and more than 1,450 other candidates is in fray. After casting his vote today, Chirag Paswan said people of the state have given their blessings for "Nitish free Bihar" for the implementation of 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document.

In their 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document for Bihar Assembly polls, the LJP has made several promises including the construction of Sita temple at Sitamarhi "which will be bigger than Ram Temple" in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria and urged voters not to let their vote go wasted.

"After the first phase of polling, the fear of defeat in Nitish Kumar ji is not hidden from anyone. People have rejected him. I appeal to all not to let the vote go wasted. People have given blessings for a change in Bihar. Nitish free Bihar.......Bihar first Bihari first," Paswan tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he also talked about how people of Bihar feels shy to disclose their state identity and said, "In the last 15 years, Bihar has become infamous with a bad reputation. No improvement in migration, employment and floods. Both teachers and children are living their lives in the gloom. Migrant Bihari hesitates to tell in another state that he is Bihari. Democracy has given the opportunity to change its fate."

Earlier today, Chirag said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again, after November 10.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

