Home >News >India >Bihar polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna today
1 min read . 05:45 AM IST Staff Writer

Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today (October 28).

Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on the same day.

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

