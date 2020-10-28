Bihar polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna today

Bihar polls: PM Modi to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna today1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held today.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today (October 28).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today (October 28).
Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on the same day.
Voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on the same day.
The Bihar elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.