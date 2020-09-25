Bihar polls to be conducted in three phases, counting on 10 November: EC

“(As per) Reports from field units and collated by CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Bihar, there were about 18.87 lakh migrants across 38 districts of Bihar. Out of this, 16.6 lakh were eligible to vote being more than 18 years. 13.93 lakhs had their names already on the rolls. During the process of continuous updation, 2.3 lakh voters were registered and process of updation is still on," Arora said.