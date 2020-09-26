Bihar polls to be held from 28 Oct

The election for the Bihar legislative Assembly will be held in three phases starting 28 October, the Election Commission said on Friday, as three-term chief minister Nitish Kumar prepared to face voters in the first state polls since the covid outbreak.

The state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Janata Dal United, Bharatiya Janata Party and Lok Janshakti Party is pitted against a grand alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.

“The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced as we talk," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press conference.

Voting will be held on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November with extended timings, and votes counted on 10 November.

The tenure of the Assembly ends on 29 November.

The election is seen as the first test of a state government’s response to the pandemic, particularly since Bihar has struggled to handle reverse migration. More than 3 million people are estimated to have returned to Bihar after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. This is also the first time that the RJD—the main opposition party—is fighting an election while its leader and former chief minister Lalu Prasad is in prison.

“Reports from field units and collated by chief electoral officer, Bihar, show there were about 18.87 lakh migrants across 38 districts. Out of this, 16.6 lakh were eligible to vote; 13.93 lakh had their names already on the rolls. During the process of updation, 2.3 lakh voters were registered and the process of updation is still on," Arora added.

Polling will be on till 6pm, with the last hour solely for those who are covid-19 positive or in quarantine. In Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, polling will end at 5pm.

It is expected to be a tough task to prevent disease transmission as millions go to polling booths. When asked about the challenge in persuading voters to come out, Arora said all precautions have been taken keeping social distancing norms in mind.

Leaders from the ruling NDA had started the campaign early, with the chief minister already visiting most districts to review development work. However, the NDA has been facing internal discontent with the LJP led by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding more seats. LJP leaders also say the management of covid-19 and the reverse migration have raised questions on Kumar’s leadership.

However, the NDA is focusing on the development programmes of both the central and state governments, highlighting its water-for-all programme. Leaders are also confident that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Kumar will help the alliance retain power.

In the 2015 assembly polls, Kumar led the grand alliance which defeated the NDA combine of BJP and LJP. JDU left the alliance in 2017 to return to NDA’s fold. In 2015, RJD had won 80 seats, followed by JDU with 71 seats. Among the two national parties, BJP had won 53 seats while Congress finished fourth with 27 seats in the 243-member assembly.

The Bihar election is important for the BJP because if the NDA manages to win under the leadership of Kumar, he will become one of the alliance’s longest-serving CMs.

The election is also significant because after the exit of the Shiv Sena and the ongoing problems with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the JDU is an important alliance partner of the BJP in the entire north India and the success of the alliance is important for the BJP.

