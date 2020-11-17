Bihar portfolio allocation: Nitish retains Home; Tarkishore Prasad gets Finance

A day after taking oath as Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the portfolio allocation. He retained Home Department, General Administration and Vigilance while one of the two Deputy CMs, Tarkishore Prasad, gets Finance, Urban Development. The other Deputy CM Renu Devi gets Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Upliftment and Industry.

Portfolios allotted among council of ministers in #Bihar. Chief Minister #NitishKumar retains Department of Home, Vigilance and general administration department. pic.twitter.com/DobIcmCSp0 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 17, 2020

Mukesh Sahni gets Animal Husbandry and Fishery, Mangal Pandey gets Health and Art and Culture and Bijendra Yadav gets Energy, Planning and Food and Consumer Affairs.

In its first meeting on Tuesday, the new cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave its nod to a five-day session of the bicameral Bihar legislature from November 23.

The state cabinet approved the Parliamentary Affairs Department's proposal to convene the first session of the 17th assembly and 196th session of the legislative council from November 23 to November 27, minister Amarendra Pratap Singh of the BJP said.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar has fourteen other ministers -- seven from the BJP, five from the JD(U) and one each from the HAM and VIP.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via