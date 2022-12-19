A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak river in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river on Sunday, December 19, according to the news agency ANI.

As per the information, the 206-metre-long bridge which was built at a cost of over ₹13 crore and was yet to be inaugurated, had developed cracks. The front part of the bridge between pillar no 2 and 3 collapsed yesterday.

The administration informed that nobody was on the bridge at the time of incident, hence, no casualty has been reported.

Constructed under the Chief Minister Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme, the bridge was never inaugurated due to the lack of an access to road, as per ANI reports.

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of a bridge that was built across Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and fell into the river yesterday. The bridge had developed cracks a few days back. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/zB7L3bAOPA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Following the incident, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Sanjay Yadav on Monday expressed concern for over 30,000 local people who have to face the brunt of lack of connectivity. He said that students and sick people will be the ones facing the maximum problem.

“The people here have to travel through several villages to reach the main road on NH-31. The people are facing a lot of trouble. At night, if someone wants to come, then the family members have to be called on NH 31 or a reserve vehicle to the village," Yadav was quoted by ANI.

The process of construction of the bridge on Budhi Gandak river started in 2016 on the initiative of initiative of the then MLA cum Social Welfare Minister of Bihar Government Parveen Amanullah. It was completed in 2020. However, it was not made operational in the same year.

(With ANI inputs)