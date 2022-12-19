Bihar: Portion of ‘never-inaugurated bridge’ collapsed in Begusarai1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:35 PM IST
Bihar: The 206 metre long bridge which was built at a cost of over ₹13 crore and was yet to be inaugurated, had developed cracks.
A portion of a bridge that was built across the Burhi Gandak river in Sahebpur Kamal of Bihar's Begusarai district collapsed and fell into the river on Sunday, December 19, according to the news agency ANI.