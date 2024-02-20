 Bihar Rajya Sabha polls: All six candidates declared elected unopposed | Mint
Bihar Rajya Sabha polls: All six candidates declared elected unopposed

 Livemint

All six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, three of them from BJP-led NDA and as many belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc, were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament

Bihar Rajya Sabha polls: The Vidhan Sabha secretariat handed over certificates to JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, besides ally BJP's Dharmshila Gupta and Bhim SinghPremium
All six candidates for Bihar for Rajya Sabha polls were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, news agency PTI reported. Two candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one from Janata Dal-United (JDU), and one from Congress were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha from state.

Bhim Singh and Dharmshila Gupta had filed nominations from the BJP while Sanjay Jha was the candidate of Janata Dal-United. Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav had filed nominations from Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh had filed nominations from Congress.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat handed over certificates to JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, besides ally BJP's Dharmshila Gupta and Bhim Singh. The certificates were also handed over to Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, in addition to Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

While Manoj Kumar Jha and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, will enjoy second consecutive terms, the remaining four shall be making their parliamentary debut.

The biennial elections were held for seats, the tenure of which was to end next month. The JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held two of these while one was with the BJP, its alliance partner.

Separately, all six candidates from Maharashtra in the fray for Rajya Sabha elections, including Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan, were today declared elected unopposed.

Among the six, the BJP had fielded three nominees including Chavan, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP one each. The opposition Congress had fielded one nominee.

The BJP nominees declared elected unopposed include Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Ajit Gopchade. The nominees of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are ex-Congress MP Milind Deora and Praful Patel, respectively.

The Congress had nominated Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore, the lone candidate from the opposition. 

Published: 20 Feb 2024, 06:37 PM IST
