Bihar Rajya Sabha polls: All six candidates declared elected unopposed
All six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, three of them from BJP-led NDA and as many belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc, were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament
