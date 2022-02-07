Assessing the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, the Bihar government on Monday further relaxed Covid norms. As Covid-19 cases dropped in the state, it has allowed opening up of shops, establishments, shopping malls, and religious places to open normally, including all parks and gardens to be opened from 6 am to 2 pm.

Additionally, the eastern state has allowed opening up of cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants, and food shops (with visitors) will be able to open with 50% capacity.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the schools in the state will reopen with 50% capacity for classes till Class 8. He also stated that classes 9 onwards and other educational institutions will function with full capacity.

The Chief Minister stated that the decision to reopen the schools was taken after a review meeting on Sunday, which was presided over by him, to take stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. The Chief Minister noted that there's improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

"In view of the improvement in the pandemic situation, all schools up to class 8th will be open with 50 per cent capacity, and all schools and colleges and coaching institutes belonging to classes 9th and above will open with 100 per cent attendance," tweeted the Bihar Chief Minister. He also stated that all the government offices will also remain open. "Only vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter the government office," Kumar added in another tweet.

The Chief Minister also said that all types of social, political, entertainment, cultural and religious events can be organized with the necessary precautions and prior permission of the district administration. "Marriage ceremonies, funeral programs can be organized with the presence of a maximum of 200 persons," he tweeted.

The Bihar Chief Minister also asked the people to exercise caution in the ongoing pandemic. "We all Biharis still need to be careful due to covid. Along with the use of masks, it is absolutely necessary to follow social distance," tweeted Kumar.

