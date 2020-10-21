Bihar reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

PATNA : Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,237 on Wednesday as 1,277 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,019, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,319 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,96,208, it said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 94.22.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 308, followed by Muzaffarpur (69), East Champaran (65), Nalanda (60) and Purnea (53), the bulletin said.

The state capital also reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at five, followed by one each in Purnea, Bhojpur and Supaul, it said.

Patna has so far registered 252 coronavirus cases, and currently has 2,677 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state now has 11,010 active coronavirus cases, it said.

Bihar has so far tested over 95.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,41,222 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

