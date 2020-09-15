Bihar reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases, 1,514 more recoveries

PATNA : Bihar reported 1,575 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.61 lakh while the death toll mounted to 836 with five more fatalities, a bulletin issued by the health department said. As many as 1,514 patients have been cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,46,533, the bulletin said.

Bihar reported 1,575 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.61 lakh while the death toll mounted to 836 with five more fatalities, a bulletin issued by the health department said. As many as 1,514 patients have been cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,46,533, the bulletin said.

With this the states recovery rate rose to 90.96 per cent on Tuesday from 90.91 per cent on Monday, it said.

With this the states recovery rate rose to 90.96 per cent on Tuesday from 90.91 per cent on Monday, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

It has been rising since August 17, 2020 except for two consecutive days on September 3 and 4. There are now 13,731 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the fresh infections, Patna district reported the highest number of 183 cases, followed by 100 in Supaul 100, 77 in Purnea, 75 in Araria, and 72 each in Bhagalpur and Nalanda districts.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Bhagalpur and one each was reported from Lakhisarai, Rohtas and Purnea, the bulletin said.

The state has tested 1,07,492 samples in the past 24 hours while a total of 50.94 lakh samples have been tested across Bihar so far, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusBihar