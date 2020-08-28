Bihar's Covid caseload mounts to 1.30 lakh, recovery rate 85.94 per cent

PATNA : Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate on Friday remained over 85 per cent, while the coronavirus caseload rose to 1.30 lakh with 1998 fresh positive cases, a health department bulletin said. A total of 12 fatalities was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death tally in the state to 374, the bulletin said.

The number of people getting cured from the disease has increased to 1,12,445, putting the recovery rate at 85.94 per cent, it said.

The recovery rate has been witnessing a steady rise since Augsut 17. It was 85.13 on Thursday. At present, there are 17,728 active cases in the state. The state has tested 1,05,766 samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 28.82 lakh samples have been examined across Bihar so far, it said.

Of the 1,998 fresh cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 296 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (121), East Champaran (94), Kisanganj (88) and Purnea (87). Patna has the maximun positive cases of 20,317 and also the fatalities at 154 so far in the state. All the 38 districts have reported positive cases of coronavirus and deaths from the deadly infection.

