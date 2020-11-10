Bihar’s new govt will have a lot on its plate to mend

The literacy rate or the percentage of literate persons among people aged 7 years and above in Bihar, stands at 70.9%, the third lowest in the country. Among women, the rate stands at 60.5%, which means that two out of five women in Bihar, on an average, can’t read or write. This explains the extremely low female labour force participation (LFP) in Bihar. The rate is at 6.4% and 3.9%, in urban and rural areas, respectively. The all India female LFP rate is at 20.4% and 24.6%, for urban and rural areas, respectively.