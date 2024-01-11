Bihar school cooks mid-day meal with school benches as fuel, probe ordered
Bihar education department orders probe into use of wooden benches as fuel for cooking midday meal in government school. Video of wooden benches being used as fuel for cooking midday meals in a government school in Patna district had gone viral
Bihar education department has ordered a probe into allegations that wooden benches for students has been used as fuel to cook midday meal in a government school in Patna district.
