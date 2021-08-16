Bihar schools reopen today for class 1 to 8 students. Check details here

Bihar schools reopen today for class 1 to 8 students. Check details here1 min read . 11:13 AM IST
All schools have been asked to follow mandated Covid-19 safety protocols
Bihar schools reopened on Monday for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state, with permissible 50 percent capacity in the classrooms. Students have started attending offline classes in schools from today, August 16.
All schools have been asked to follow mandated Covid-19 safety protocols to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread to the children. All students will have to wear a mask on the premises and maintain social distancing at all times.
The schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 have already been reopened for physical classes in Bihar. After the first phase of resuming physical classes, the government reviewed the Covid-19 situation and reopened the schools for junior classes.
More details awaited
